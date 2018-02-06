Neosho Job Fair - Feb 22

Quantcast

Neosho Job Fair to Assist Talbot Wire Products Transition and all area job seekers

GROW NEOSHO, the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Neosho and presenting sponsor, Express Employment Professionals, announce a special NEOSHO JOB FAIR to be held on February 22nd at THE CIVIC (109 Main Street) from 12:00-4:00 p.m. This special job fair, which is open to all applicants, will assist the transition of employees from Talbot Industries to other area employers.

"While the closure of Talbot Industries is the primary focus of the Neosho Job Fair, said Mike Franks, GROW NEOSHO CEO, we want to emphasize that this job fair is open to all area residents seeking employment, and all area businesses looking to hire. The availability of skilled and prove employees is a rare event in these times of low unemployment, and we want to encourage all area employers to register on the Neosho Chamber of Commerce website to participate in this special hiring event."

The NEOSHO JOB FAIR is free to all job seekers. This job fair is not limited to Talbot Industry employees, but it open to all area residents and employers.

Lauri Lyerla, Executive Director, NACC lauri@neoshocc.com  417-451-1925

Mike Franks, CEO, GROW NEOSHO  mike@growneosho.com  417-451-2945

