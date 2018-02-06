KS Child Accidentally Shoots Himself

A 4-year-old is treated for a gunshot wound to the face. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office says it was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It happened yesterday evening in rural Crawford County.

Deputies say a 14-year-old who was found walking to get help had a 22 caliber revolver in his room and had left it on a desk and the 4-year-old picked it up and discharged it, hitting himself in the chin.

Authorities determined the spent casing was a blank normally used in a construction nail gun.

The 4-year-old was taken to a Joplin hospital and is expected to be released today.

The 14-year-old was taken into police protective custody.

The investigation is ongoing.