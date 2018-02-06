James River Church Joplin Campus

Victory Ministry and Sports Complex in Joplin will soon house something new. It will be the temporary Joplin campus for the James River Church in Springfield. It will be the church's first campus launched outside of Springfield. Services will take place on Sundays and Wednesdays. An interest meeting will be held this Sunday in Springfield from 3 to 4 pm at its west campus (3953 W. Farm Rd 168, Springfield). Officials have not yet released when they will begin services in Joplin.

