James River Church Joplin Campus

Victory Ministry and Sports Complex in Joplin will soon house something new. It will be the temporary Joplin campus for the James River Church in Springfield. It will be the church's first campus launched outside of Springfield. Services will take place on Sundays and Wednesdays. An interest meeting will be held this Sunday in Springfield from 3 to 4 pm at its west campus (3953 W. Farm Rd 168, Springfield). Officials have not yet released when they will begin services in Joplin.
 

  Truman Elementary Wins National Title One Award; All Kids Gain with Cardinal Class

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 6:30 PM EST

      Harry S. Truman elementary in Webb City is one of only two Missouri schools to win a national award.
      

  KS Child Accidentally Shoots Himself

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 5:35 PM EST
    A 4-year-old is treated for a gunshot wound to the face. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office says it was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. It happened yesterday evening in rural Crawford County. Deputies say a 14-year-old who was found walking to get help had a 22 caliber revolver in his room and had left it on a desk and the 4-year-old picked it up and discharged it, hitting himself in the chin.
  KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-6

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 8:35 AM EST
    JOPLIN BASEBALL VOTE          The Joplin City Council votes to approve a lease, effectively opening the door for pro baseball's return to town.  Councilman Ryan Stanley was very concerned about the Southwest League's "viability".  Because of those concerns, the council called on the city attorney to look into adding a "drop dead" date to the lease of October 15th.
