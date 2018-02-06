Quantcast

Subway In Fredonia Has A Sandwich Artist Like No Other

The City of Fredonia, like many other communities, is home to a Subway restaurant.
    But, this Subway has an amenity that you can't find anywhere else.
When you walk into the Subway in Fredonia...you might think it's like any other subway in the area...but, then you meet T.J. Hite.
 "What kind of cheese?"  'American...please.'
TJ's manager, Susan Stephenson, says as much as TJ has learned from working...she's learned from TJ.
Susan: "I've learned patience, and I've learned to look at the day in a different way, because TJ can look at you when you're in a really bad mood, and all he has to do is say 'I'm getting a new phone' and smiles...and that smile makes you smile."
Carla Shinkle makes special trips to subway just to see T.J. Because he gives her an extra kick in her life.
Carla: "He's just full of life and he's just always wanting to please and help out and, you know, it's good to see him, being part of our community because he has always been a big part of our community."
Then comes Steve Finley...some say he's T.J.'s biggest fan.
"When I woke you up the other night, did I scare ya?" 'No, I was seeing what you guys were doing!"
Steve runs a lawn and pest control business, and was out clearing the lot at TJ's apartment following the recent snow.
He came in for his "diet" sandwich, which TJ makes with the same dedication that he makes every sandwich...
But then, there's something extra added in.
Finley: "The best part of it is the hugs...it kinda makes me a little teary actually talking about it, but...TJ can hug like nobody's business and he just gives you that...feeling, that connection."
A connection -- he shares with everybody.
Susan: "TJ's just awesome...he brightens my day."
TJ: "I think Sue is a great boss."
A connection built -- by an artist... 
TJ: "You are a great boss...'You're an awesome employee TJ'...Yes you are, and we are a team...'Yes we are a team'...And I love it...'So do I'...we are..."
    TJ's boss says he's been there since October, and has been a daily inspiration for customers and employees alike.

