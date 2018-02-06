Presley Named MIAA Women's Field Athlete of the Week...Again

Missouri Southern's Emily Presley has earned MIAA recognition once again. Presley was named the MIAA Women's Field Athlete of the Week on Tuesday afternoon. It is the third time she has earned the weekly honor.

Presley won the pole vault for the third consecutive meet over the weekend, clearing a height of 13 ft, 5.25 in. That is another automatic qualifying mark for nationals for the junior. Presley still ranks as the top Division II pole vaulter in the nation.