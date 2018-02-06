Presley Named MIAA Women's Field Athlete of the Week...Again

It is the third time Presley has earned the weekly honor this season.More >>
Katie Scott had 26 points in the Bulldogs' win over the Eagles.
The Lions will face SBU at Joe Becker Stadium in April
The Lions will have to wait a few more days for their first game of the season.
The Columbus girls jumped into the state rankings this week, while the Parsons boys moved up to #6 in 4A-DII.
Lopez and Burgess go for a combined 33 points in Gorillas' victory.
Harry S. Truman elementary in Webb City is one of only two Missouri schools to win a national award.
Solicitors would be prohibited from being within 150 feet of any intersection where speeds are 35 miles an hour or higher.
Authorities release the name of the man hit and killed by a train in Pittsburg.
