Lions Look to Avoid 4th Straight Loss

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. - The Missouri Southern women's basketball team welcomes in the Southwest Baptist Bearcats for the teams' only meeting of the regular season tomorrow at 5:30 pm.



Game Information

Date: February 7, 2018

Tip-Off: 5:30 pm

Location: Joplin, Mo.

Site: LPAC (Robert Corn Court)

Series Record: MSSU leads: 43-23



Media Coverage

MSSU Radio: Fox Sports Joplin 101.3, 103.5 FM, and AM 1560; 88.7 FM KXMS

Audio: http://radio.securenetsystems.net/v5/WMBH

Webcast: http://www.themiaanetwork.com/mssulions/

Live Stats: http://www.sidearmstats.com/mssu/wbball/



The Series vs. Southwest Baptist

This is the 67th meeting between the Lions and SBU, the third longest running series behind Missouri Western (89) and Pittsburg State (90). The Lions lead the series against Southwest Baptist, 43-23, while SBU has won the last two meetings; both at its place (18-15 overall)

Southern now gets to play them in Joplin where they are 28-5, including a 13-point victory in the 2015-2016 season inside Leggett and Platt. Missouri Southerns' longest winning streak was 14 games to start the series, from Jan. 21, 1976 thru Feb. 3, 1989. The longest winning streak for Southwest Baptist was six, from Jan. 7, 1998 thru Feb. 9, 2000.



Possible Starters

Missouri Southern (10-11, 7-6 MIAA)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. PPG RPG Assists Steals Hometown

1 Dru Clark G 5-7 R-Jr 9.7 4.2 55 21 Collinsville, Okla.

3 Julianna Wadsworth G 5-8 Sr. 4.1 2.4 25 23 Oswego, Ill.

15 Chelsey Henry G 5-10 Jr. 18.5 3.4 28 8 Neosho, Mo.

21 Desirea Buerge F 6-0 Jr. 19.4 8.6 12 15 Webb City, Mo.

31 Jenson Maydew F 5-11 Sr. 9.6 7.8 22 6 Pratt, Kan.



Southwest Baptist (14-8, 6-7 MIAA)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. PPG RPG Assists Steals Hometown

1 Ray'Shionne Smith G 5-6 Jr. 8.4 1.9 46 26 Hugo, Okla.

2 Megan Rosenbohm G 5-8 Sr. 19.4 6.1 83 67 Graham, Mo.

3 Caylee Richardson F 6-2 Jr. 16.4 8.8 22 30 Hesston, Kan.

11 Morgan Henderson G 6-0 Jr. 9.1 4.2 46 16 Louisburg, Mo.

42 Sydney Bandy F 6-0 Fr. 3.5 2.4 2 8 Belton, Mo



Quick Notes

Veteran Leadership

MSSU returns seven players from last year's squad (three seniors and four juniors) to provide leadership for one sophomore and five freshmen entering their first season with the Lions.



MIAA Pre-Season Poll

The Lions were selected to finish 11th in the conference entering the 2017-18 season. No. 13 ranked Central Missouri received the most first-place votes, followed by the 2016-17 regular season champion Pittsburg State who was picked second. No. 11 ranked and winner of the last five MIAA tournaments Emporia State was picked third by the coaches and media back in mid-October.



MOSO Makes Them All, OPPO Hits the Wall

Down the stretch, MSSU has converted on one of the most important situations in sports: free throw shooting. Lions have made 387 of 497 attempts from the free throw line for second in the conference in free throws made and mvoed up to third in the MIAA in FT percentage (.779). They continue to shoot nine percentage points higher than their opponents (79-70%) inside Leggett Platt, including a season best 27-for-28 (.964) from the line versus Graceland. Their opponents for some reason are not faring well with the pressure, being limited to 70 percent in 21 games for fifth in the conference.



Henry the 15th I am I am

Junior guard Chelsey Henry has scored rapidly throughout the season, currently second on the squad in scoring at an 18.5 ppg clip (46.5-percent), including a career-high 29 points versus Northeastern State and eight other 20-point games. Henry is coming off the 2016-17 season as the third leading scorer for the Lions as a sophomore (10.3) and is currently fourth in the MIAA in scoring, fifth in field-goal percentage, and sixth in free-throw percentage (86.3)



Let the Buerge Hit The Floor

Since returning to game action, junior forward Desirea Buerge has played out of her mind for the Lions thus far by leading the team in points 19.4 (47.5-percent) in 17 games after recording nine 20-plus point games and eight double-doubles during the season. Buerge is tied for first in the MIAA leader in scoring, fourth in field-goal percentage, seventh in rebounds (8.6), and eighth in free-throw percentage (85.7).



She Works Hard for the Rebound

Senior forward Jenson Maydew is currently tenth on the MIAA rebounding leader board (7.8). She ten rebounds at No. 16 Central Oklahoma after adding a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds against Missouri Western for her third double-double of the season a couple weeks ago, which was a career-high for double-doubles in a season. Maydew has registered 33.9 minutes of playing time for one of the five players to average over 33 minutes.



Welcome Back Fritz

Missouri Southern Women's Basketball head coach Ronnie Ressel announced the addition of former Lion Kelby Fritz to the coaching staff for 2017-18. Fritz began her playing career at Missouri Southern State University (09'-12') where she averaged 10 points per game. She continued her collegiate carrier in 2012 at Rogers State University. After college, Fritz helped Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) to a National Junior College (NJCAA) Division 1 Region 2 and District B title this past season. The 29-3 Lady Norse entered the national tournament as the 11 seed and defeated 22nd seeded Iowa Western 73-47 in the opening round at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas. While at NEO, Fritz was responsible for game preparation, scouting, game day duties, recruiting, strength and conditioning, and all aspects of team travel for the Lady Norse.



International Love

Coach Ressel and his staff went outside the country on the recruiting trail as they signed two freshmen from overseas. 6'3 center Zoe Campbell comes way of Australia, while 5'7 guard Ines Catalan Mateos is from Spain. Both have seen in 25 games combined and started in four games each. Campbell is third on team with ten blocks, while Catalan has scored 48 total points and registered 15 assists in 170 minutes.



Up Next

On Saturday, Feb. 10th, the Lions face off against their third-ranked opponent of the season with a chance to knock down the No. 4 Central Missouri Mules who come in undefeated in MIAA play (13-0).