MSSU to Host SBU

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern men's basketball team be back at home inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center tomorrow night when the Lions play host to the Bearcats of Southwest Baptist University. Tip off from Robert Corn Court is slated for 7:30 pm.



Game Information

Teams: Missouri Southern (14-8, 9-4 MIAA) vs. Southwest Baptist (11-11, 5-8 MIAA)

Date: February 7, 2018

Tip-Off: 7:30 PM

Location: Joplin, Mo.

Site: Robert Corn Court/Leggett & Platt AThletic Center (3,240)

Series Record: Southern leads 53-43

Coaches: Jeff Boschee (70-43 overall/at MSSU - 4th year). Clark Sheehy (229-167 overall/47-61 at SBU)

Media Coverage



MSSU Radio: Mike McClure - Play by play - Fox Sports Joplin - 101.3, 103.5 FM, AM 1560 KXMS 88.7 FM

Internet Audio: http://www.mssulions.com

Live Video: http://www.themiaanetwork.com/mssulions

Live Stats: http://sidearmstats.com/mssu/mbball

Lions on Facebook: Facebook.com/mososports

Lions on Twitter: @mososports; @mssumensbball



The Series

Southern leads the series 53-43 and has won 10 of the last 13 against SBU after dropping the previous nine games in a row against the Bearcats. This has been a series of streaks as from the 1976 season through the 1984-85 season, the series saw the two teams have streaks of six, seven then six again. SBU's largest win streak was nine, while the Lions' largest streak is nine done from the 98-99 season through the 2001-02 season. Southern is 32-17 at home, while 20-26 on the road and 1-0 in neutral site games.The 96 games played against SBU is the second-most games played against one school following the 100 vs. PSU.

NCAA Individual Stat Leaders

CJ Carr ranks 20th in assists per game and 24th in total assists, while ranking 38th in both steals per game and total steals. Elyjah Clark ranks seventh in three pointers per game and total threes made, while ranking 17th in three point percentage and 22nd in three point attempts.

MIAA Individual Leaders

Carr leads the MIAA in assists per game, steals per game, total assists and total steals. Clark leads the MIAA in three point attempts, three point percentage, three pointers per game, and total three pointers made.

MIAA Team Leaders

The Lions rank second in the MIAA in scoring and offensive rebounds per game, while ranking third in three pointers per game, total three pointers made, total rebounds and total rebounds per game.

Freshman of the Year

Elyjah Clark was the MIAA Freshman of the Year last season. His is the sixth Lion in the history of the program to earn that honor, joining Carlos Newberry (96-97), Carlos Escalera (99-00), Skyler Bowlin (07-08), Jason Adams (08-09), and Marquis Addison (10-11).

Three Point Streak

The Lions failed to make a three-pointer at Arkansas Tech in their match-up in 2012-13. It was the first time in 403 games that Southern had failed to hit a three pointer, dating back to Jan. 20, 1999 against Missouri S&T. The Lions have had a three in 165-straight games since Arkansas Tech in 2012-13.

Bomb's Away

Elyjah Clark tied the single-game MSSU record for three pointers in a game at Pittsburg State. The sophomore had nine three's in the game, tying Austin Wright's record that was set in 2015.

Home Sweet Home

Missouri Southern can count on some of the best fan support in Division II. The Lions rank 13th nationally in home attendance this season, averaging 1,480 fans per game. That number is fourth in the MIAA.

Super Tuesday

The Lions won their first game of the year on a Tuesday night against Randall. In Jeff Boschee's tenure, the team is 5-0 on Tuesdays.

Three's Company

The Lions shattered the previous MSSU school record for three pointers in a game against Randall as Southern made 20 three pointers against the Saints. The previous record of 15 was set in 2003 against St. Gregory's.

Holy Points Batman

The Lions scored 110 points in a win over Randall. The 110 points were the most the team has scored since they scored 113 against Southwest Baptist in 2014.

Northwest Non-Norms

Northwest Missouri came into the game with the Lions giving up 58.1 points per game and Southern scored 81 points against the Defending National Champions. The Bearcats also had averaged eight turnovers per game, while the Lions forced 11 Northwest miscues.

Comeback Kids

The Lions trailed by as many as 15 points with eight minutes left in the first half against Northwest Missouri, but closed the half to trail by just three. Southern eventually led by ten twice in the second half and won by six points. Against Missouri Western, the Lions trailed by nine midway through the second half before making the comeback. Against Emporia State, the Lions trailed by nine points with seven minutes left, before mounting a comeback. Southern has three second-half comebacks this year.

CJ Taketh and Giveth

CJ Carr leads the MIAA in both assists and steals this season, while ranking 20th and 38th nationally in both those categories.

Clutch Free Throw Shooting

Southern was clutch at the charity stripe when it counted against Northwest Missouri. The Lions made 13-14 free throws in the final minute against the Bearcats.

Strange Things

At Central Oklahoma, both the Lions and the Bronchos had identical 24-28 marks from the free-throw line.

Records Watch

Sophomore Elyjah Clark set the Missouri Southern single-season record for three pointers last season as a freshman with 89. This year, to date, Clark has 82 long-range bombs and is on pace for 102 this season. Clark has 171 career threes and is well over halfway to the career record of 265 set by Austin Wright. If Clark continues on this pace, he will finish is career with 385 threes.

Chasin' A Grand

CJ Carr enters the game with Southwest Baptist with 927 career points, while Elyjah Clark has 787 points.

New Career High

Elyjah Clark set a new career high in scoring against Pittsburg this week. He scored 34 points against the Gorillas.

Lions On The Radio

The majority of the Lions games this season can be heard on the Missouri Southern Radio Network in Joplin. Southern is partnering with Fox Sports Joplin, the Lions can be heard on 101.3 FM, 103.5 FM, 88.7 FM and AM 1560.

Lions on TV

All Missouri Southern conference home games will be brought to you live this season courtesy of KGCS TV in Joplin. Fans can catch the action over the air live on Digital Channel 22 as well as on local cable systems.

Up Next

Southern will be back in action this weekend as the Lions will play host to Central Missouri on Saturday at 3:30 pm.