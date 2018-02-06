5 Pittsburg Gets Revenge on #6 Parsons

The 5th-ranked Dragons beat the Vikings 89-56 on Tuesday night to take over sole possession of first place in the SEK. Parsons beat Pittsburg in their first meeting of the year.

Gavyn Elkamil led the way for Pittsburg with 32 points. He knocked down eight 3's. Marque English also had a nice night with 26 points for the Dragons.

Next up for Pittsburg, they'll host Chanute on Friday.