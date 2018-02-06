5 Pittsburg Gets Revenge on #6 Parsons

Gavyn Elkamil dropped a game-high 32 points against the Vikings Tuesday.More >>
Gavyn Elkamil dropped a game-high 32 points against the Vikings Tuesday.More >>
PSU is aiming for their 5th consecutive win against the 4th-ranked Jennies.More >>
PSU is aiming for their 5th consecutive win against the 4th-ranked Jennies.More >>
The Lions are coming off a win over rival Pittsburg State.More >>
The Lions are coming off a win over rival Pittsburg State.More >>
The Lions are hosting Southwest Baptist on Wednesday night.More >>
The Lions are hosting Southwest Baptist on Wednesday night.More >>
It is the third time Presley has earned the weekly honor this season.More >>
It is the third time Presley has earned the weekly honor this season.More >>
Katie Scott had 26 points in the Bulldogs' win over the Eagles.More >>
Katie Scott had 26 points in the Bulldogs' win over the Eagles.More >>
Safer Internet Day is all about creating a better internet for everyone, particularly its younger users.More >>
Safer Internet Day is all about creating a better internet for everyone, particularly its younger users.More >>
Police found three-year-old Jayda Kyle unconscious and not breathing in December while responding to a call at a home where her mom and live-in boyfriend were staying.More >>
Police found three-year-old Jayda Kyle unconscious and not breathing in December while responding to a call at a home where her mom and live-in boyfriend were staying.More >>
Harry S. Truman elementary in Webb City is one of only two Missouri schools to win a national award.
Harry S. Truman elementary in Webb City is one of only two Missouri schools to win a national award.
Solicitors would be prohibited from being within 150 feet of any intersection where speeds are 35 miles an hour or higher.More >>
Solicitors would be prohibited from being within 150 feet of any intersection where speeds are 35 miles an hour or higher.More >>