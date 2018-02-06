Sexual Harassment Training Ordered For Thousands of Kansas State Workers

All employees and interns working for Kansas executive branch agencies will be required to undergo annual sexual harassment training.

Governor Jeff Colyer signed an executive order putting the policy it into effect. It applies to roughly 20,000 state government employees who work for departments or agencies under the governor's direct control.

The Kansas executive branch has not had a single anti-harassment policy across all agencies.

Colyer said he wants to ensure that state government has a culture of respect. He said his executive order will require an outside, independent review when an elected official or Cabinet secretary is accused of harassment.

He said the order also will require agencies to review their anti-harassment policies at least once every three years.

It's Colyer's first executive order since taking office last week.

