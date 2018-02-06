Quantcast

Oklahoma Could Permit Optometrist Offices In Stores

By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    Optometrists might be permitted to operate inside Oklahoma stores.
    The Oklahoma Supreme Court says a petition that seeks to allow the practice meets the requirements of the state constitution.
    The state's highest court rejected a challenge to the petition filed by the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians. The group alleged in a lawsuit that the proposal amounts to "logrolling," or combining several topics into one petition. Logrolling violates Oklahoma's rule that says legislation must focus on one subject.
    But in a 6-1 ruling with one abstention, the Supreme Court ruled the petition contains one general subject and that supporters can continue their efforts to put it before the state's voters.
    The petition is supported by a group of retailers that want to nullify state laws prohibiting optometrists from operating inside retail establishments.
 

