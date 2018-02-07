Quantcast

Some Missouri Veterans Home Workers Fear Reporting Problems

By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
     A new report says some staff members at veterans homes in Missouri feared retaliation if they spoke out about problems.
    Governor Eric Greitens on Tuesday released findings from an investigation that began after problems came to light at the veterans home in St. Louis.
    The nursing home consultant Harmony Healthcare International examined Missouri's six other veterans homes.
    The report says Missouri veterans homes should adopt measures encouraging staff to report problems related to resident care.
    
 

