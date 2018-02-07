Some Missouri Veterans Home Workers Fear Reporting Problems

A 4-year-old is treated for a gunshot wound to the face. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office says it was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. It happened yesterday evening in rural Crawford County. Deputies say a 14-year-old who was found walking to get help had a 22 caliber revolver in his room and had left it on a desk and the 4-year-old picked it up and discharged it, hitting himself in the chin. Authorities determined the spent casing was a blank normally used in a con...

More >>