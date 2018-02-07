Quantcast

Authorities Finally Identify Remains Found Near Missouri/Arkansas Line

By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    Nearly 40 years after the remains of a man and woman were discovered near the Missouri-Arkansas state line, investigators finally know who they were.
    Police have identified the remains as those of a Michigan couple.
    The remains of James Hendricks, of Flint, were found in Missouri in June 1978. The remains of his girlfriend, Kimberlin Mills, of Millington, were discovered 12 miles away in Arkansas.
    Michigan State Police say neither was reported missing from Michigan at the time. Authorities believed that Hendricks had been on parole and authorities at the time believed he had fled with Mills.
    Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators re-ran samples from the case using new fingerprint matching technology, which identified Hendricks' fingerprints on file with the Michigan Department of Corrections.
    Authorities contacted the Hendricks family and learned about Mills. The Arkansas State Crime Lab identified Mills after collecting family reference DNA.
 

