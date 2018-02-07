Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-7 - KOAM TV 7

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-7

Updated:

SAFER INTERNET DAY

  • Yesterday was "Safer Internet Day," when people are encouraged to make the internet a safer place, especially for younger users.  In Cherokee County, Kansas, Sheriff David Groves took the opportunity to speak about "smart phone safety."  His advice was specifically tailored to  teenagers, who might not think about the "long term consequences" of what they do online.

WYNN RESORTS CEO

  • Steve Wynn, is stepping down as CEO and Chairman of Wynn Resorts.  The casino mogul resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee last month, after a number of women told the wall street journal, he had harassed or assaulted them.  He continues to deny the allegations.

TAIWAN EARTHQUAKE

  • Authorities in Taiwan are searching for more than one hundred people unaccounted for, following Tuesday's deadly earthquake.  The 6.4 magnitude quake, destroyed several buildings near Taiwan's east coast.  More than two hundred people were injured...some of them critically.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Human Trafficking Indictment

    Human Trafficking Indictment

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 11:45 AM EST2018-02-07 16:45:08 GMT

    Authorities are extraditing a southeast Kansas man to Kentucky for allegedly trying to buy an 11-year-old girl for $250 and some meth.

    More >>

    Authorities are extraditing a southeast Kansas man to Kentucky for allegedly trying to buy an 11-year-old girl for $250 and some meth.

    More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-7

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-7

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 10:34 AM EST2018-02-07 15:34:25 GMT
    SAFER INTERNET DAY Yesterday was "Safer Internet Day," when people are encouraged to make the internet a safer place, especially for younger users.  In Cherokee County, Kansas, Sheriff David Groves took the opportunity to speak about "smart phone safety."  His advice was specifically tailored to  teenagers, who might not think about the "long term consequences" of what they do online. WYNN RESORTS CEO Steve Wynn, is stepping down as...More >>
    SAFER INTERNET DAY Yesterday was "Safer Internet Day," when people are encouraged to make the internet a safer place, especially for younger users.  In Cherokee County, Kansas, Sheriff David Groves took the opportunity to speak about "smart phone safety."  His advice was specifically tailored to  teenagers, who might not think about the "long term consequences" of what they do online. WYNN RESORTS CEO Steve Wynn, is stepping down as...More >>

  • Smartphone Safety

    Smartphone Safety

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 11:08 PM EST2018-02-07 04:08:36 GMT

    Safer Internet Day is all about creating a better internet for everyone, particularly its younger users. 

    More >>

    Safer Internet Day is all about creating a better internet for everyone, particularly its younger users. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.