KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-7

Authorities are extraditing a southeast Kansas man to Kentucky for allegedly trying to buy an 11-year-old girl for $250 and some meth.More >>
Authorities are extraditing a southeast Kansas man to Kentucky for allegedly trying to buy an 11-year-old girl for $250 and some meth.More >>
Safer Internet Day is all about creating a better internet for everyone, particularly its younger users.More >>
Safer Internet Day is all about creating a better internet for everyone, particularly its younger users.More >>
Police found three-year-old Jayda Kyle unconscious and not breathing in December while responding to a call at a home where her mom and live-in boyfriend were staying.More >>
Police found three-year-old Jayda Kyle unconscious and not breathing in December while responding to a call at a home where her mom and live-in boyfriend were staying.More >>
Harry S. Truman elementary in Webb City is one of only two Missouri schools to win a national award.
Harry S. Truman elementary in Webb City is one of only two Missouri schools to win a national award.