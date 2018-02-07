Human Trafficking Indictment

Authorities are extraditing a southeast Kansas man to Kentucky for allegedly trying to buy an 11-year-old girl for $250 and some meth. A grand jury indicted 48-year-old Ernest Merle Anziana of Fredonia. He's charged with human trafficking. A county attorney says he was caught during an undercover investigation by the Kentucky Attorney General's Cyber Crimes Branch and that there was no actual girl for sale. The prosecuting attorney says Anziana intended to have sex with the 11-year-old girl, impregnate her and keep that child.

Kansas Department of Corrections records indicate he was previously convicted of incest.

He's being held in Kansas, pending extradition. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.