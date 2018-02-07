Local Police & FBI Bank Casing Arrest

According to Captain Trevor Duncan, Joplin police responded to a call Tuesday (Feb 6) at 1:07 pm to the Great Southern Bank at 1710 East 32nd Street. Authorities say employees reported a man in a dark colored Ford Mustang with a temporary tag had been driving in their lot suspiciously. Police say they were told the man had gone into the bank, stood around and acted suspiciously with his statements and actions. Employees also said he had a pair of handcuffs on his waistline and a bulge in his back pocket. They said he left the bank and kept driving back by, so an employee followed him to Arvest Bank at 3201 South McClelland.

Authorities say Arvest Bank employees reported the same thing about a man's suspicious activity, visible handcuffs and a bulge in his back pocket.

While police were reviewing surveillance, Great Southern Bank employees called police and said the man had returned and was circling the bank. An officer arrived, stopped the man from leaving in his vehicle and arrested him for traffic violations. Detectives seized several items from his vehicle while investigating his actions at the two banks.

The suspect gave police his brother's identity instead of his own and was put in jail under the false name and bonded out. Shortly after, Police say they learned of a bank robbery earlier in the day in Tulsa with the same suspect and vehicle description. Detectives called the FBI and the two agencies began working together.

At 8:30 pm (Feb. 6), authorities located the suspect and arrested him at Motel 6 on South Range Line. The FBI is investigating the suspect and the Tulsa Bank Robbery.

Police are not releasing the suspect's name or photo at this time due to the ongoing investigation.