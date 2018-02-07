Device Found in Lamar School, Students Safe

Authorities say there was no active threat to students at the West Elementary School Building in Lamar, MO. On Tuesday (Feb. 6), the Police Department's School Resource Officer responded to a call about a 5th grade student possibly bringing a homemade explosive device into the building. According to Chief Rusty Rives, authorities contacted the student and searched his locker. Officers found a homemade device they say the student had attempted to make. The device did not pose an active threat to the school.

The Barton County Sheriff's Office went to the student's home and found more materials. Police also requested help from the Joplin Police Department to use their Explosive Detection K9. They found no other threats in the school.

Police turned the student over to the Juvenile Office.

Chief Rusty Rives says "there was a lot of cooperative and thorough work to help ensure the safety of our schools and community." He said thank you to the Lamar School District, Barton County Sheriff's Office and the Joplin Police Department.