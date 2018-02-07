Crawford Co Conservation Dist Annual Meeting - Feb 17

The Crawford County Conservation District's Annual Meeting will be held February 17th at the Girard High School Cafeteria at 6:00 pm. A dinner will be served from 6:00 to 7:00 with a short business meeting to follow.
Authorities say there was no active threat to students at the West Elementary School Building in Lamar, MO. On Tuesday (Feb. 6), the Police Department's School Resource Officer responded to a call about a 5th grade student possibly bringing a homemade explosive device into the building.More >>
Authorities are extraditing a southeast Kansas man to Kentucky for allegedly trying to buy an 11-year-old girl for $250 and some meth.More >>
Safer Internet Day is all about creating a better internet for everyone, particularly its younger users.More >>
Police found three-year-old Jayda Kyle unconscious and not breathing in December while responding to a call at a home where her mom and live-in boyfriend were staying.More >>
Harry S. Truman elementary in Webb City is one of only two Missouri schools to win a national award.
2nd Annual Farm Toy Show and Sales eventMore >>
Weather spotter class on February 13th in Altamont, KSMore >>
Two of the most renowned musicals to ever grace the Broadway stage are coming to the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University thanks, in large part, to the support of CDL Electric. This year’s “Best of Broadway” series will feature the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning rock musical, RENT, in its 20th anniversary tour, on Oct. 29, and Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Tony Award-winning family classic CINDERELLA on April 22...More >>
Connect2Culture (C2C), Joplin's community arts agency, announces its inaugural performing arts series at a press conference on Friday, June 16, 2017 inside Joplin Memorial Hall (212 West 8th Street). Connect2Culture’s inaugural performing arts series, Curtains Up, will bring national touring artists to Joplin in September and December of 2017 and February of 2018 to both Memorial Hall and the Joplin High School Performing Arts Center. “Bringing high quality nationa...More >>
