Quantcast

Pittsburg Dillion's Robbery - KOAM TV 7

Pittsburg Dillion's Robbery

Updated:

Pittsburg Police are investigating a robbery at the Dillon's grocery store. They responded to the store Tuesday (Feb 6) at around 5:34 pm. Surveillance footage showed a person wearing a black motorcycle helmet, a tan and white coat, dark slacks and dark gloves approaching the store from the south on foot and entering Dillion's.

Authorities say he filled up a grocery cart and went to the customer service desk to check out. That's when police say he removed one of his gloves, reached into his pocket and gave the clerk a note demanding money. He left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Major Brent Narges says a weapon was not brandished. The investigation is ongoing. They're asking anyone with information call Pittsburg Police.

Pittsburg Police Department: 620-231-1700

Tip Line: 620-231-TIPS (8477)

Callers can remain anonymous.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Device Found in Lamar School, Students Safe

    Device Found in Lamar School, Students Safe

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 1:28 PM EST2018-02-07 18:28:55 GMT

    Authorities say there was no active threat to students at the West Elementary School Building in Lamar, MO. On Tuesday (Feb. 6), the Police Department's School Resource Officer responded to a call about a 5th grade student possibly bringing a homemade explosive device into the building.

    More >>

    Authorities say there was no active threat to students at the West Elementary School Building in Lamar, MO. On Tuesday (Feb. 6), the Police Department's School Resource Officer responded to a call about a 5th grade student possibly bringing a homemade explosive device into the building.

    More >>

  • Human Trafficking Indictment

    Human Trafficking Indictment

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 1:46 PM EST2018-02-07 18:46:15 GMT

    Authorities are extraditing a southeast Kansas man to Kentucky for allegedly trying to buy an 11-year-old girl for $250 and some meth.

    More >>

    Authorities are extraditing a southeast Kansas man to Kentucky for allegedly trying to buy an 11-year-old girl for $250 and some meth.

    More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-7

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-7

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 10:34 AM EST2018-02-07 15:34:25 GMT
    SAFER INTERNET DAY Yesterday was "Safer Internet Day," when people are encouraged to make the internet a safer place, especially for younger users.  In Cherokee County, Kansas, Sheriff David Groves took the opportunity to speak about "smart phone safety."  His advice was specifically tailored to  teenagers, who might not think about the "long term consequences" of what they do online. WYNN RESORTS CEO Steve Wynn, is stepping down as...More >>
    SAFER INTERNET DAY Yesterday was "Safer Internet Day," when people are encouraged to make the internet a safer place, especially for younger users.  In Cherokee County, Kansas, Sheriff David Groves took the opportunity to speak about "smart phone safety."  His advice was specifically tailored to  teenagers, who might not think about the "long term consequences" of what they do online. WYNN RESORTS CEO Steve Wynn, is stepping down as...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.