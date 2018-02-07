Pittsburg Dillons Robbery

Quantcast

Pittsburg Police are investigating a robbery at the Dillons grocery store. They responded to the store Tuesday (Feb 6) at around 5:34 pm. Surveillance footage showed a person wearing a black motorcycle helmet, a tan and white coat, dark slacks and dark gloves approaching the store from the south on foot and entering Dillons.

Authorities say he filled up a grocery cart and went to the customer service desk to check out. That's when police say he removed one of his gloves, reached into his pocket and gave the clerk a note demanding money. He left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Major Brent Narges says a weapon was not brandished. The investigation is ongoing. They're asking anyone with information call Pittsburg Police.

Pittsburg Police Department: 620-231-1700

Tip Line: 620-231-TIPS (8477)

Callers can remain anonymous.

