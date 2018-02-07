Quantcast

Explosive Device Found At Humboldt School

Officials say emergency plans were successful after an explosive device is found at a Humboldt, KS school.

USD 258 Superintendent Kay Lewis says at around 10:32 a.m. (Feb. 7) a middle school teacher took a suspicious device to the high school principle. The principle called police. She says school staff and administration immediately began evacuating students to the elementary school. School officials also sent out a message to parents about the evacuation and where they can pick up their children. Lewis says that all took place in a 20 to 25 minute time period. 

Police Chief Brian Dillow says the device was an explosive device but the type is unknown at this time.  The Kansas Highway Patrol Bomb Squad was called and is investigating the device. A juvenile suspect is in custody.

Lewis says USD 258 is concerned about student safety. She says the administration and staff did a good job of relocating students. She's also thankful for the police department and the resources they had available. Lewis says the emergency procedure went as planned and was a success.

Dillow says their procedures went smoothly as well. He thanks the Humboldt Fire Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Allen County Sheriff's Office for their help.

