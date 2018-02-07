SMC's Wilson Signs to Pittsburg State

St. Mary's Colgan senior Max Wilson signed his letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon to play college football for the Pittsburg State Gorillas.

Wilson was a thousand-yard rusher for the Panthers last season, scoring 11 touchdowns along the way. On the defensive side of the ball he added 93 tackles and three interceptions. He was an all-state selection in 2017.

Wilson will also play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl this summer, which will be in July at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg.