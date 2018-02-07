Arkell Smith Signs at Carthage HS

One of the best receivers in the 4-state area is heading to the MIAA.

Carthage High School senior Arkell Smith signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play college football for Central Missouri. Smith was a two time All-State selection for Carthage. He was named first team All-Conference and first team All-District twice and was a first team All-Area selection as a senior.

"It was defintiely a relief," Smith says, "Once I went on the visit I knew that Central was the place for me because the environment, the coaches and the players that I was around. It was a lot of fun."