Afton's Amos Signs to Emporia State

Afton senior Wil Amos signed his letter of intent early Wednesday morning. Amos will be taking his talents to the MIAA next season to play for the Emporia State Hornets.

Amos was an All-State selection in his time with the Eagles. As a senior, he rushed for 3,247 yards and scored 45 touchdowns, while throwing for 1,269 yards and adding 16 touchdowns through the air.

Amos led the Eagles to their first ever state championship last season.

"I've just been working hard, and my hard work's getting recognized," Amos says, "Emporia took a shot, and I'm glad they did."