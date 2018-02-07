SkillsUSA Members at Cherokee HS Backpack Project Helps Displaced Kids

It’s a community service project that has kids helping kids.

SkillsUSA is a club for students in career and technical education classes. And at Cherokee high school, the students are doing a community service project that has them building backpacks.



Sanders buzzed as some students in career and technical education class created cutting boards while others secured the frame of a cabinet.

But members of the SkillsUSA club are also building backpacks. They’re filling them with blankets and books for displaced kids who come in contact with law enforcement and others.



Crawford county undersheriff Steve Geier said they will use them. "We may be faced with arresting an adult parent and we're left with the kids trying to make them understand why we have to do our job. If we can make it easier on them anyway we can, these backpacks will be very helpful in easing their pains."



Undersheriff Geier will add them in the back of his truck where he already keeps stuffed animals for kids in need.



Geier added, "It’s very helpful. We deal with a lot of young people. To be able to give them something to get them to open up, to communicate with us, build a trust with us, a rapport with us, brings out a lot of things that are happening. Cheers the kids up and um really makes our jobs easier."



The group has eight filled and is seeking donations to fill the other sixteen backpacks handmade by a school para-professional with children in mind.

Colleen Renn explained, "Just the thought of the children. It’s fun fabric! You know, Mickey Mouse and everything that children like."



And Renn said she is willing to make more if incoming donations demand it. “It’s not hard at all, doesn’t take a lot of time at all, and I like to sew, so I did it.”



For Trenton Hartman, the SkillsUSA club president and other members, it’s community service.

CTE instructor Jim Rockers said, "I think it’s good. It gives them a chance to have an outlet. A lot of kids want to do something to help and there aren't that many opportunities."

The B and B Backpack project is helping students connect and make a difference.

Trenton said, "It will let them know someone is out there willing to help, not just sitting back and not helping." .



The backpacks will not only go to the sheriff’s department, but also fire crews, homeless shelters and child welfare workers.

You can donate books or blankets at Southeast high school.



