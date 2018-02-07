SkillsUSA Members at Cherokee HS Backpack Project Helps Displaced Kids

"I heard a very eloquent pastor indicate he was going to monitor the case, and based on the monitoring, whatever he saw fit, he was going to take action."More >>
"I heard a very eloquent pastor indicate he was going to monitor the case, and based on the monitoring, whatever he saw fit, he was going to take action."More >>
SkillsUSA club members at Cherokee High school help displaced kids with the B and B Backpack Project.More >>
SkillsUSA club members at Cherokee High school help displaced kids with the B and B Backpack Project.More >>
Authorities say there was no active threat to students at the West Elementary School Building in Lamar, MO. On Tuesday (Feb. 6), the Police Department's School Resource Officer responded to a call about a 5th grade student possibly bringing a homemade explosive device into the building.More >>
Authorities say there was no active threat to students at the West Elementary School Building in Lamar, MO. On Tuesday (Feb. 6), the Police Department's School Resource Officer responded to a call about a 5th grade student possibly bringing a homemade explosive device into the building.More >>
Authorities are extraditing a southeast Kansas man to Kentucky for allegedly trying to buy an 11-year-old girl for $250 and some meth.More >>
Authorities are extraditing a southeast Kansas man to Kentucky for allegedly trying to buy an 11-year-old girl for $250 and some meth.More >>
SkillsUSA club members at Cherokee High school help displaced kids with the B and B Backpack Project.More >>
SkillsUSA club members at Cherokee High school help displaced kids with the B and B Backpack Project.More >>
Harry S. Truman elementary in Webb City is one of only two Missouri schools to win a national award.
Harry S. Truman elementary in Webb City is one of only two Missouri schools to win a national award.
Interstate 44 closed down Sunday in several spots after weather related crashes. Roads are still considered dangerous even after crews plowed as many are icy or snow packed. And Joplin police initiated emergency road conditions.More >>
Interstate 44 closed down Sunday in several spots after weather related crashes. Roads are still considered dangerous even after crews plowed as many are icy or snow packed. And Joplin police initiated emergency road conditions.More >>
A pedestrian hit by a train in Pittsburg dies of his injuries. A subject was struck by a Kansas City Southern train around 1:43 pm Saturday.at the fifteen hundred block of South Rouse.More >>
A pedestrian hit by a train in Pittsburg dies of his injuries. A subject was struck by a Kansas City Southern train around 1:43 pm Saturday.at the fifteen hundred block of South Rouse.More >>
Area fire crews are answering the call of grass fires.More >>
Area fire crews are answering the call of grass fires.More >>
States, businesses and individuals are trying to figure out new federal tax reforms. They were touted as simplifying the system. Today, some tax experts said the changes are anything but simple.More >>
States, businesses and individuals are trying to figure out new federal tax reforms. They were touted as simplifying the system. Today, some tax experts said the changes are anything but simple.More >>
Pittsburg residents got to meet Kansas democratic gubernatorial candidates Sunday afternoon.
The progressive democrats of the 13th senate district hosted a forum at T-J Lelands.
Pittsburg residents got to meet Kansas democratic gubernatorial candidates Sunday afternoon.
The progressive democrats of the 13th senate district hosted a forum at T-J Lelands.
An apartment house in Joplin went up in flames Sunday afternoon around three o'clock. The fire happened at a home on 412 North Wall which housed several apartments and at least six residents possibly more.More >>
An apartment house in Joplin went up in flames Sunday afternoon around three o'clock. The fire happened at a home on 412 North Wall which housed several apartments and at least six residents possibly more.More >>
Sunny clear skies offered the perfect weather for viewing our national bird this weekend in Stella Missouri during Eagle Days. For adults and children the event was an education but also a chance to simply see the beauty of nature in action.More >>
Sunny clear skies offered the perfect weather for viewing our national bird this weekend in Stella Missouri during Eagle Days. For adults and children the event was an education but also a chance to simply see the beauty of nature in action.More >>
Marijuana may be legal in Colorado but in Kansas selling what was grown in another state, is drug trafficking. Crawford County deputies got a tip of trafficking and made an arrest.More >>
Marijuana may be legal in Colorado but in Kansas selling what was grown in another state, is drug trafficking. Crawford County deputies got a tip of trafficking and made an arrest.More >>