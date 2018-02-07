Ten Sign at Carl Junction High School

Wednesday was national signing day, and it was a big one at Carl Junction High School.

Ten Bulldogs signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college.

Levi Duley signed to play football at Missouri Southern Duley was a two time All-Conference and All-Region performer for the Bulldogs.

Taylor Howard signed to play football at Washington University in St. Louis. Howard was a 2X All-Conference selection as an offensive lineman, and was an All-Conference selection as a defensive lineman as a senior. Last season he was named first team All-State by both the coaches and sportswriters of Missouri.

Hosea Jones signed to play football at Evangel Wednesday. He earned All-Conference and All-Region recognition for the Bulldogs.

Aaron Ludders will be playing college football at Northeastern State in the MIAA. Ludders was a 2X All-Conference wide receiver at CJ, including being named to the All-COC 1st team as a senior.

Duncan Stamps signed to play football at Missouri S&T next season. He was a 2nd team All-COC selection as a senior, and was also named academic All-State in both 2016 and 2017.

Zeke Wall is also going to the MIAA to play for the Pittsburg State Gorillas. Wall was one of the beset defensive players in the area while at Carl Junction. Wall was named COC Defensive Player of the Year 2X, and was a 3X All-State, All-District, All-Area and All-Conference selection.

Kamryn Colburn signed to continue her volleyball career at Hutchinson Community College. She was a 2X Academic All-State selection the last two seasons for Carl Junction.

Olivia Lewis will also be playing volleyball at the college level, signing today to Missouri Southern. Lewis holds the school record in blocks with 243.

Stormie Riggs is also going to Missouri Southern, only she will be playing soccer for the Lions. She was a 3X varsity letter-winner for CJ.

Finally, Sydney Johnson will continue her cheer career at John Brown University. She was a 3X varsity letter-winner for the Bulldogs.