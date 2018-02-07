Quantcast

Miami Cemetery Burial Prices Increase

By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
MIAMI, OKLAHOMA -

Death is a price we all have to pay, but now it's going to cost a little more in Northeast Oklahoma.

The Miami City Council approved increased prices for the city owned cemetery. The overall price increase for the different services will be about 20 percent.
"It's very expensive. You're talking thousands and thousands of dollars to put your loved one at rest, and it can definitely add up" says Caleb Smith, a Miami resident.
The G.A.R Cemetery is about to implement its first major rate increase in 15 years.
Representatives from the cemetery studied 22 other cemeteries similar in size and what different services cost at those cemeteries.
They used those numbers for the new rates. 
"We're like everybody else. Our price of fuel, our equipment costs, all of that is going up over the years. And we're just trying to offset that. The revenues we bring in for land sale and funerals and stuff like that doesn't actually cover all of our operating expenses for the year anyway" says Fred Billips, the G.A.R manager.
But there is good news for people who've already bought their plots at G.A.R, like Donna Read.
"Our family wouldn't be paying for it. We've paid for a couple of funerals"
The only increase Donna will see is increased cost of opening and closing the grave, which will be set at the time of her burial.
But there are a couple different types of services exempt from the price increase. Like certain services for infants and marker settings for veterans.
 "If somebody has an infant that passes away, they are already going through a hard time. And they don't need that extra expense added on to it" says Smith,
And some have insurance that will cover the extra expenses, but some may have to save.
"If you're just a Joe Blow with an average job, that's probably on your shoulders. So  that would be a problem unless you start setting some money aside for it." says Ted Holt, a Miami resident.

The price changes will take place on February 16th.

