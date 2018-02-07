Two Kansas Roofing Companies Ordered To Pay Restitution

The Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced that his office has settled a a lawsuit against a Pittsburg area roofer. Prosecutors say Frank "Joe" R. Corder doing business as FRC Construction was contracted and paid to perform roofing jobs in Bourbon and Crawford county, but never did the work. Corder agreed last week to pay $4,800 in restitution to the client.

Schmidt also announced that a Lawrence, Kansas contractor has been banned from performing roofing services in Kansas. New Era Roofing & Restoration, LCC allegedly failed to perform the roofing services in which the company was paid for. District ruled that the roofing company violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and the company was ordered to pay $6,852.31 in restitution to the clients.