Two Kansas Roofing Companies Ordered To Pay Restitution

The Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced that his office has settled a a lawsuit against a Pittsburg area roofer. Prosecutors say Frank "Joe" R. Corder doing business as FRC Construction was contracted and paid to perform roofing jobs in Bourbon and Crawford county, but never did the work. Corder agreed last week to pay $4,800 in restitution to the client.
Schmidt also announced that a Lawrence, Kansas contractor has been banned from performing roofing services in Kansas. New Era Roofing & Restoration, LCC allegedly failed to perform the roofing services in which the company was paid for. District ruled that the roofing company violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and the company was ordered to pay $6,852.31 in restitution to the clients.
"I heard a very eloquent pastor indicate he was going to monitor the case, and based on the monitoring, whatever he saw fit, he was going to take action."
SkillsUSA club members at Cherokee High school help displaced kids with the B and B Backpack Project.
Authorities say there was no active threat to students at the West Elementary School Building in Lamar, MO. On Tuesday (Feb. 6), the Police Department's School Resource Officer responded to a call about a 5th grade student possibly bringing a homemade explosive device into the building.
Authorities are extraditing a southeast Kansas man to Kentucky for allegedly trying to buy an 11-year-old girl for $250 and some meth.
