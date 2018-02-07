Oklahoma Law Maker Proposes Chemical Castration For Sex Offenders

Could the State of Oklahoma become the latest state to implement a form of what's called "chemical castration" when it comes to certain sex offenders?

Evidently...it's in the works.

Oklahoma legislator Rick West introduced House Bill 2543 outlining what exactly counts as a "sexually violent offense" and how chemical castration could be the punishment.

The bill also mentions requiring chemical castration for a second or other repeat offense.

But first, we need to explain what chemical castration is.

Chemical castration is castration via anaphrodisiac drugs, whether to reduce libido and sexual activity, to treat cancer, or otherwise.

It's not as violent a process as the name gives it.

Many of you took to Facebook to express your opinion on the matter...

Jay Harrison: The problem with chemical castration is that the motivations for a lot of these crimes are not entirely sexually motivated. It is often times a mental condition that is related to dominance and power, and that seems to be something that would need to be addressed also.

Lynn Schmitt: It seems like a good idea but it won't stop the need. I think they would find other ways to make good on that need. I say go for it. Even if it helped a little it's better than nothing.

The bill is just in it's infancy, and is facing significant opposition from the ACLU and other organizations.

California became the first state to pass such a law in 1996.

Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Montana, Oregon and Wisconsin have since followed in some form.

Texas allows repeat sex offenders to voluntarily elect to be surgically castrated.