Quantcast

Oklahoma Law Maker Proposes Chemical Castration For Sex Offender - KOAM TV 7

Oklahoma Law Maker Proposes Chemical Castration For Sex Offenders

Updated:

     Could the State of Oklahoma become the latest state to implement a form of what's called "chemical castration" when it comes to certain sex offenders?
     Evidently...it's in the works.
     Oklahoma legislator Rick West introduced House Bill 2543 outlining what exactly counts as a "sexually violent offense" and how chemical castration could be the punishment.
    The bill also mentions requiring chemical castration for a second or other repeat offense.
    But first, we need to explain what chemical castration is.
    Chemical castration is castration via anaphrodisiac drugs, whether to reduce libido and sexual activity, to treat cancer, or otherwise.
    It's not as violent a process as the name gives it.
    Many of you took to Facebook to express your opinion on the matter...
Jay Harrison: The problem with chemical castration is that the motivations for a lot of these crimes are not entirely sexually motivated. It is often times a mental condition that is related to dominance and power, and that seems to be something that would need to be addressed also.
Lynn Schmitt: It seems like a good idea but it won't stop the need. I think they would find other ways to make good on that need. I say go for it. Even if it helped a little it's better than nothing.
The bill is just in it's infancy, and is facing significant opposition from the ACLU and other organizations.
     California became the first state to pass such a law in 1996.
     Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Montana, Oregon and Wisconsin have since followed in some form.
     Texas allows repeat sex offenders to voluntarily elect to be surgically castrated.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Oklahoma Law Maker Proposes Chemical Castration For Sex Offenders

    Oklahoma Law Maker Proposes Chemical Castration For Sex Offenders

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 10:23 PM EST2018-02-08 03:23:34 GMT

         Could the State of Oklahoma become the latest state to implement a form of what's called "chemical castration" when it comes to certain sex offenders?      Evidently...it's in the works.      Oklahoma legislator Rick West introduced House Bill 2543 outlining what exactly counts as a "sexually violent offense" and how chemical castration could be the punishment.

    More >>

         Could the State of Oklahoma become the latest state to implement a form of what's called "chemical castration" when it comes to certain sex offenders?      Evidently...it's in the works.      Oklahoma legislator Rick West introduced House Bill 2543 outlining what exactly counts as a "sexually violent offense" and how chemical castration could be the punishment.

    More >>

  • Subway In Fredonia Has A Sandwich Artist Like No Other

    Subway In Fredonia Has A Sandwich Artist Like No Other

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 6:24 PM EST2018-02-06 23:24:27 GMT

    The City of Fredonia, like many other communities, is home to a Subway restaurant.     But, this Subway has an amenity that you can't find anywhere else. When you walk into the Subway in Fredonia...you might think it's like any other subway in the area...but, then you meet T.J. Hite.

    More >>

    The City of Fredonia, like many other communities, is home to a Subway restaurant.     But, this Subway has an amenity that you can't find anywhere else. When you walk into the Subway in Fredonia...you might think it's like any other subway in the area...but, then you meet T.J. Hite.

    More >>

  • City of Joplin Approves Lease Agreement For Joe Becker

    City of Joplin Approves Lease Agreement For Joe Becker

    Monday, February 5 2018 10:20 PM EST2018-02-06 03:20:29 GMT

    This agreement was still met with some resistance and concern from city council members.     Mark Schuster with the Ventura Sports Group, City Finance Director Leslie Haase, and the City Attorney Peter Edwards were all called on to give insight into this lease.     Concerns included the Premier League which holds regular tournaments at Joe Becker.

    More >>

    This agreement was still met with some resistance and concern from city council members.     Mark Schuster with the Ventura Sports Group, City Finance Director Leslie Haase, and the City Attorney Peter Edwards were all called on to give insight into this lease.     Concerns included the Premier League which holds regular tournaments at Joe Becker.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.