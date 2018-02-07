Former School District Employee Pleads Guilty To Embezzlement

A former Jasper School District bookkeeper has plead guilty to embezzling more than $145,000 from the district. 55-year-old Karla Justice from Columbus, Kansas admitted to stealing the money from the district between September of 2013 to September of 2016. The money came from payments authorities say she authorized to herself, as well as fraudulent retirement, Social Security and Medicare contributions. The investigation also discovered she paid herself in checks and E-checks totaling more than $13,000. Justice is awaiting sentencing. She faces up to 35 years in federal prison.
