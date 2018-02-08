Missouri Lawmakers Consider Abortion Bill

Missouri lawmakers are considering legislation that would put tighter restrictions on abortions.
The Missouri House Wednesday gave initial approval to the bill requiring both custodial parents to receive notice when a minor is seeking an abortion.
The bill would expand Missouri's current law that requires the written consent of one parent or guardian before girls younger than 18 can have abortions.
The bill would require the consenting parent to provide written notice to the other custodial parent or guardian, but wouldn't require the consent of the second parent. The legislation contains exceptions, such as when the other parent has been convicted of a sexual offense or cannot be located.
Similar proposals received House approval the past two years but didn't clear the Senate.
The bill, titled HB 1383, needs a second House vote to move to the Senate.
