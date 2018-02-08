Quantcast

Kansas Governor Calls For Phased In School Funding Hike - KOAM TV 7

Kansas Governor Calls For Phased In School Funding Hike

By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    New Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer told legislators Wednesday that he wants to phase in an increase in spending on public schools without raising taxes, but he did not set a figure for the increase.
    The Republican governor addressed a joint session of the House and Senate in his first major policy speech since taking office last week.
    The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in October the state's education funding of more than $4 billion a year is insufficient under the state constitution, even with an increase last year.    
    Former governor Sam Brownback had proposed phasing in a $513 million increase in aid to public schools over five years and relying on growth in state revenues to pay for it.
    Many Republican legislators considered the plan financially reckless.
    Colyer said called for a "phased-in approach that doesn't increase the tax burden on Kansas families."

   


 

