Gateway Arch Bill Moves Forward

Lawmakers pass legislation to rename the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial as the Gateway Arch National Park. Missouri U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill proposed the bill which they say will better highlight the park's central feature, the Arch, and make it more immediately recognizable.

In 1935, the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial was designated as a national memorial by Executive Order. Executive Order. The Gateway Arch was designed by Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen in 1947 and completed in 1965.

The Blunt-McCaskill bill (S. 1438) passed the Senate on December 21, 2017. Companion legislation was introduced in the House by Missouri U.S. Representatives Wm. Lacy Clay and Ann Wagner.

The House passed the bill Wednesday (Feb 7). It's now headed to the president's desk.

