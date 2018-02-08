MO Abortion Notice Bill

The Missouri House gives initial approval to an abortion notice bill.

Currently, Missouri law requires written consent of one parent or guardian before girls under the age of 18 can get an abortion. The latest bill would expand that, requiring the one parent to provide written notice to the other parent or guardian. However, it still wouldn't require the consent of the second parent.

Lawmakers did include exceptions in the bill. Two exceptions are when the second parent has been convicted of a sexual offense and when they can't be located.

Similar proposals received House approval the past two years, but didn't clear the senate.

This current bill still needs a second House vote to move to the Senate.