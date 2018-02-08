Korean BBQ Beef

From criminals to American patriots -- KOAM’S Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip preview three new movies hitting 4-state Movie Theaters this weekend. Tawnya also lays out her Box Office Top 5 Predictions: Tawnya’s Predictions 12 Strong Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Den of Thieves The Post(very close to Den of Thieves!) Proud Mary(w/ Greatest Showman very close at 6)More >>
