Korean BBQ Beef

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Have you ever heard of "bulgogi"? It's also known as Korean BBQ Beef and it's amazing! That's because the beef marinates in a flavor-packed mixture before it's cooked in a pan along with a few veggies. Give this a try when you're craving a change-of-pace beef dinner!  

What You'll Need

  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 small red apple, grated
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 1/2 pounds thinly sliced sirloin beef, cut into 1/2-inch slices
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 cup thinly sliced onion
  • 1 carrot, thinly sliced
  • 2 scallions, sliced
  1 teaspoon sesame seeds

What to Do

  1. In a 9- x 13-inch baking dish combine soy sauce, rice wine, apple, garlic, ginger, brown sugar, and pepper; mix well. Add beef, drizzle with sesame oil, and toss until beef is evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.
  2. Preheat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add vegetable oil, yellow onion, and carrots, and saute 5 to 7 minutes or until onion begins to brown. 
  3. Add beef to skillet and cook 5 minutes or until beef is no longer pink, stirring occasionally. Add marinade and cook 2 minutes or until sauce has thickened. Stir in scallions and sesame seeds and serve.

Notes

We like to serve this Korean BBQ Beef over white rice. It makes for a delicious meal!

