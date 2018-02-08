Have you ever heard of "bulgogi"? It's also known as Korean BBQ Beef and it's amazing! That's because the beef marinates in a flavor-packed mixture before it's cooked in a pan along with a few veggies. Give this a try when you're craving a change-of-pace beef dinner!

What You'll Need

1/3 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 small red apple, grated

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/2 pounds thinly sliced sirloin beef, cut into 1/2-inch slices

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 cup thinly sliced onion

1 carrot, thinly sliced

2 scallions, sliced

1 teaspoon garl

What to Do

In a 9- x 13-inch baking dish combine soy sauce, rice wine, apple, garlic, ginger, brown sugar, and pepper; mix well. Add beef, drizzle with sesame oil, and toss until beef is evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Preheat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add vegetable oil, yellow onion, and carrots, and saute 5 to 7 minutes or until onion begins to brown. Add beef to skillet and cook 5 minutes or until beef is no longer pink, stirring occasionally. Add marinade and cook 2 minutes or until sauce has thickened. Stir in scallions and sesame seeds and serve.

Notes

We like to serve this Korean BBQ Beef over white rice. It makes for a delicious meal!