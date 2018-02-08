It's National Burn Awareness Week (Feb 4-10).

According to the Kansas State Fire Marshal, fire is just one cause of burn to children. Burns are also caused by hot metal objects, hot liquids, fireworks and stoves/ovens.

Safe Kids Kansas and the Office of the State Fire Marshal give these tips to prevent burns:

1. Adjust your water heater to prevent accidental scalding (set it to 120 degrees F)

2. Don't carry or hold a child while cooking

3. Use the back burners of your stove and turn pot handles away from the stove edge

4. Place matches, gasoline and lighters in a safe place, out of children's reach

If a child is burned, experts say the burned area should be placed in, or flushed with, cool water for 10 to 15 minutes. They say to never use ice, ointments or butter. If the burn is severe, immediately seek emergency assistance.

For more information:

http://firemarshal.ks.gov/agency-resources/education/burn-awareness

https://www.safekids.org/safetytips/field_risks/burns-and-scalds