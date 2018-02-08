Kids Help Fire Department and Pets

Four State sisters help equip a local fire department with the ability to save the lives of pets exposed to smoke or other airborne toxins. The special delivery of pet oxygen masks was received Wednesday (Feb 7).

11-year-old Natalie Brueggemann and her sister 9-year-old Naomi Brueggemann got the idea after fire prevention week in Pittsburg. It got them wondering about whether firefighters rescue dogs and cats too.

Officials say while firefighters prioritize human life first, they also help rescue animals if they know pets are in the home.

The girls decided to place warning stickers on the front and back doors of their house to let first responders know that pets are inside the home.

They then saw a video on Facebook showing how fire departments use pet oxygen masks to treat animals on the scene. With the help of their parents, they emailed Pittsburg Fire Chief Mike Simons to see if they had any of these masks. The answer was no, but fire officials did like the idea of having them on hand.

After brainstorming and research on how to get some pet oxygen masks donated to the fire department, they came across Project Breath, which gives free mask kits to fire stations across the country.

Thanks to the help of the Brueggemann sisters, the Pittsburg Fire Department now has enough pet oxygen masks for all three fire stations.

According to the city, the girls are now determined to take the project to the next level, and equip other fire stations in the area with pet oxygen masks to save pets throughout the four state area.