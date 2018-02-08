Ozark Festival Orchestra concert - Feb 18

OZARK FESTIVAL ORCHESTRA YOUNG ARTISTS SOLOIST SHOWCASE CONCERT FEB. 18

The Ozark Festival Orchestra continues its 38th season with its Young Artist/Soloist Showcase concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Monett High School Performing Arts Center.

Under the baton of Music Director Todd Borgmann, the OFO will perform feature two soloists. Winner of the 2018 Young Artists program this year will be 12-year-old Silas Garrett from Webster Groves, a cellist. He will play two movements from Sonata No. 5 in E minor by Baroque Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi, arranged for solo with string orchestra.

The adult Soloist Showcase will spotlight clarinetist Theresa Borgmann, who will play the Concerto for Clarinet in B flat by Johann Stamitz, a contemporary of Vivaldi.

To bring the concert closer to home, the OFO will present Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World,” one of the great Romantic era masterpieces of the orchestral repertory written while the Czech composer was working in the United States in the 1890s. It was Dvorak’s tribute to the nation, and includes the beloved melody to the song “Going Home.”

Admission is $10, $5 for senior citizens 65 and older. Students high school age and younger will be admitted free. The MHS Performing Arts Center is located on the east end of school, west of the Price Cutter supermarket at Bridle Lane and East Cleveland Avenue.

The OFO’s Young Artists program is supported by the Barry-Lawrence Area United Fund, expanding opportunities for young people in the Monett area.

The OFO is a community orchestra composed of players from southwest Missouri and nearby towns, focusing primarily on classical music.

Rehearsals are held weekly in Monett. The orchestra is supported by memberships, local foundations, ads in the orchestra program book and funds managed by the Monett Community Foundation.