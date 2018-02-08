Ozark Festival Orchestra concert - Feb 18

Four State sisters help equip a local fire department with the ability to save the lives of pets exposed to smoke or other airborne toxins. The special delivery of pet oxygen masks was received Wednesday (Feb 7). 11-year-old Natalie Brueggemann and her sister 9-year-old Naomi Brueggemann got the idea after fire prevention week in Pittsburg. It got them wondering about whether firefighters rescue dogs and cats too. Officials say while firefighters prioritize human life first, they al...More >>
The Missouri House gives initial approval to an abortion notice bill. It expands on current state which only requires one parent to be notified when a girl under 18 gets an abortion.More >>
"I heard a very eloquent pastor indicate he was going to monitor the case, and based on the monitoring, whatever he saw fit, he was going to take action."More >>
SkillsUSA club members at Cherokee High school help displaced kids with the B and B Backpack Project.More >>
Officials say emergency plans were successful after an explosive device is found at a Humboldt, KS school. USD 258 Superintendent Kay Lewis says at around 10:32 a.m. (Feb. 7) a middle school teacher took a suspicious device to the high school principle. The principle called police. She says school staff and administration immediately began evacuating students to the elementary school. School officials also sent out a message to parents about the evacuation and where they can pick up...More >>
2nd Annual Farm Toy Show and Sales eventMore >>
Weather spotter class on February 13th in Altamont, KSMore >>
OZARK FESTIVAL ORCHESTRA YOUNG ARTISTS SOLOIST SHOWCASE CONCERT FEB. 18 ...More >>
Two of the most renowned musicals to ever grace the Broadway stage are coming to the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University thanks, in large part, to the support of CDL Electric. This year’s “Best of Broadway” series will feature the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning rock musical, RENT, in its 20th anniversary tour, on Oct. 29, and Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Tony Award-winning family classic CINDERELLA on April 22...More >>
