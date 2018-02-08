Grain Bin Safety Week Contest

Specialty Risk Insurance Partners with Nationwide and Local Fire Departments to Protect Grain Bin Workers with Fifth Annual Safety Contest
The contest helps save lives with grain bin rescue tubes and essential training
Grain Bin Safety Week | February 18 - 24, 2018
Carthage, Mo. – Each year, farmers risk their lives when they enter large grain bins to remove clumped or rotting grain while machinery is still running. Much like quicksand, flowing grain can bury a worker within seconds.
Because these accidents have become all too common, Nationwide and Specialty Risk Insurance are launching the fifth annual Nominate Your Fire Department Contest in recognition of Grain Bin Safety Week. The goal is to prevent injuries from happening by widely sharing safe bin-entry procedures, such as maintaining quality grain, testing bin atmosphere for toxic gases and wearing proper safety equipment.
“Specialty Risk Insurance is proud to support this great cause to help save lives,” said Kevin Charleston, Agency owner. “We hope you’ll join us in promoting this contest by getting the word out to family, friends and businesses and encouraging them to nominate their local fire department. Contest winners will receive a grain rescue tube and rescue training.”
Since 2014, Nationwide has awarded grain bin rescue tubes and training to 48 fire departments in 18 states. The Westphalia Fire Department in Kansas and the Glenville Fire Department in Minnesota have both put their tubes and training to action — saving the lives of farmers trapped in grain bins.
Grain Bin Safety Week runs this year from Feb. 18-24, 2018, and nominations for the Nominate Your Fire Department Contest are open until April 30. Both are supported by Nationwide and the following partners:
“Grain Bin Safety Week could not happen without the generous support of our sponsors whose contributions to the program help to ensure the safety of farmers across the country,” said Brad Liggett, president of Nationwide Agribusiness, the No. 1 farm insurer.
For more information about the program, purpose or nomination process, visit www.grainbinsafetyweek.com.
