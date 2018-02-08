PSU Band Concert - Feb 15

Quantcast

Bands to perform joint concert

The Department of Music will present a joint band concert on Feb. 15 featuring both the Symphonic Band and the Wind Ensemble.

The evening will be a celebration of wind music, including pieces by some favorite composers like Percy Grainger and J.S. Bach, as well as new works by living composers. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Lee & Linda Scott Performance Hall at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.

Admission is free.

