Lawrence Co Fatal Crash

The Pittsburg High School Debate and Forensics program is recognized in front of the session of the Kansas Legislature for the program's national placement on Thursday (Feb 8). The program, lead by Julie Laflen, began with just 12 students and has grown to about 75 students. Last semester, Laflen received a letter from J. Scott Wunn, the executive director of the National Speech & Debate Association. He informed her that the PHS Debate & Forensics program is ranked 96th of mo...