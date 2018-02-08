Joplin Human Trafficking Investigation

Quantcast

Joplin Police say they served three search warrants on Thursday (Feb 8) as part of an on-going human trafficking investigation. They were served at 2906 South Main, 500 East 32nd Suite #4 and 1329 East 32nd Street Suite #5. Authorities say those locations are businesses that are operating as massage parlors. Life Choices and Rapha house assisted police in the investigation. No more details are being released at this time.

