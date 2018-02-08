MSSU Nixon Hall Construction Begins

Construction begins on Nixon Hall at Missouri Southern. The new building will serve as the new home for the mathematic's program.

The attached video shows MSSU officials honoring Gov. Nixon in Nov 2016. The university's Board of Governors voted unanimously to name the building in his name.

Crossland Construction is overseeing the project. Nixon Hall will be a 20,000 square foot, three story facility. It will be located on the south side of Reynolds. University officials say they're doing site work, preparing for the foundation work.

The new building will be connected to the main hall of Reynolds' second floor by a skywalk. Nixon Hall will have mathematic classrooms, faculty offices, a computer lab and student study areas.

Officials say the $8.1 million dollar construction project is set to be finished in time for the start of Spring 2019 semester.

