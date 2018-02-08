Security Footage Captures Car Driving From Severe Joplin Crash

Joplin police ask for the public's help in piecing together circumstances of a serious crash that left two people with severe injuries. It happened yesterday, and now police are asking anyone who may have seen the beginning or end to come forward with information.

The JPD was out today still investigating the crash scene. Police are not calling this road rage. But security camera footage appears to show one of the cars involved in a "disturbance" later leaving the scene of the crash.

"Makes you think twice about what you see and what you do, or what's going on," says Cindy Lant, a worker at Marine Center, Inc.

Lant, during our interview, was looking towards security camera footage taken outside where she works. A white Chrysler car caught on camera passing a UPS truck may seem inconspicuous. But from the beginning, Lant had the feeling something was wrong.

"We could hear the really loud car noise," says Lant. "Then, we had customers coming in and saying there was a really bad wreck up the street."

Joplin police say the driver of the Chrysler and the driver of a Chevrolet car got into a disturbance on the parking lot of a gas station on Highway 43, about three minutes away from where Lant works.

"We're not wanting to go into any specific details, because we want witnesses to come forward with what they know. But there was a disturbance that occurred on the parking lot. It involved some careless driving, then the vehicles left here and a crash ensued," says Captain Trevor Duncan with the Joplin Police Department.

Police say the Chevrolet crashed head-on with another driver going the opposite direction on the highway. According to police, that other driver wasn't involved with the earlier parking lot disturbance. The surveillance video where Lant works shows the driver of the Chrysler going away from the serious crash.

"It was two cars, really bad. One was on its top in the ditch and they were using the jaws of life to get her out," says Lant.

Police say the driver of the Chrysler came back to the crash scene and has now been charged with careless driving. But two drivers involved in this crash have serious injuries. Lant can't help but think how one of those drivers was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"It's scary. It's scary," says Lant.

Police say the injured driver who was involved in gas station disturbance, 28-year-old Jennifer Dumas of Joplin, is in critical condition with life threatening injuries. The driver of the car who was not involved in the disturbance, 48-year-old Maria Leonard of Afton, Oklahoma, is in serious but stable condition.