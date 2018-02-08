SPECIAL REPORT: Bodycams & Badges

Quantcast

By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Part 1:  The Joplin Police body camera system will soon expand to the point where any contact you have with an on-duty uninformed Joplin officer is likely to be recorded. 

Part 2:  The use of police body cameras is exploding rapidly across the nation and here in the Four-States. Can state and local regulations governing their use keep pace?

