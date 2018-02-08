Oklahoma Flu Deaths Near Record

The death toll from influenza in Oklahoma this season is approaching a record.

Oklahoma Department of Health spokesman Tony Sellars said Thursday Oklahoma has recorded 129 influenza deaths since September first.

The record of 130 was set during last year's flu season.

Health officials say the elderly are among the most vulnerable.

Among Oklahoma patients who've died of influenza this season, 89 are age 65 or older.

A total of 15 people aged 18-49 and 25 people aged 50-64 have also died due to the flu this season.

About 3,000 people have been hospitalized with the illness.