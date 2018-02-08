Southern Announces Football Recruiting Class

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern football program announced its 2018 signing class today. The group includes 27 players to sign today, as well as eight players that signed during the early period and are already on campus.



"We are excited to announce our 2018 signing class," said head coach Denver Johnson. "We feel like this group of gifted prospects combined with the eight mid-year enrollees make up a very promising influx of both athletic and academic talent. We have a wide spectrum of guys coming from great programs and great families. We are encouraged by the caliber of athletes, students and leaders that are in this group and are anxious to get them all on campus to be embraced by our incredible Lion Family.



"I firmly believe in the future of Lion Football and this group of guys only serves to bolster that conviction. A word of Thanks to all the people on campus and around town who helped make our recruiting weekends special. We are one team, one heartbeat and I appreciate you so much."



Below are bios of each of the signees. More may be announced in the coming days.

2018 MSSU Football Signing Class - updated 3:38 pm