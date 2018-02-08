Southern Announces Football Recruiting Class

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:
Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern football program announced its 2018 signing class today. The group includes 27 players to sign today, as well as eight players that signed during the early period and are already on campus.
"We are excited to announce our 2018 signing class," said head coach Denver Johnson. "We feel like this group of gifted prospects combined with the eight mid-year enrollees make up a very promising influx of both athletic and academic talent. We have a wide spectrum of guys coming from great programs and great families. We are encouraged by the caliber of athletes, students and leaders that are in this group and are anxious to get them all on campus to be embraced by our incredible Lion Family.
"I firmly believe in the future of Lion Football and this group of guys only serves to bolster that conviction. A word of Thanks to all the people on campus and around town who helped make our recruiting weekends special. We are one team, one heartbeat and I appreciate you so much."
Below are bios of each of the signees. More may be announced in the coming days.
2018 MSSU Football Signing Class - updated 3:38 pm
Jakwan Allen – 6-1 – 180 – S – Greenville, Texas – Greenville HS - Highlight Video
A three-time All-District selection as a linebacker and safety … finished his senior season with 62 solo tackles and 81 total tackles with four interceptions … also a track athlete at Greenville … the son of James and Lucretia Allen … plans to major in engineering.
Alex Alvarado – 6-2 – 255 – DL – Fort Worth, Texas – Fossil Ridge HS - Highlight Video
Finished his career with 198 total tackles, 93 solo, as well as 53 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, five forced fumbles, two recoveries, 10 pass break ups and two blocked field goals … was a three-time first-team All-District selection and was the district defensive MVP as a senior … helped his team to three playoff appearances, and a District Championship as a senior … the son of Fred and Veronica Alvarado … plans to major in international business.
Anthony Barner - 6-0 - 190 - WR - Kansas City, Mo. - Hogan Prep - Highlight Video
Javis Berlin – LB/S – 6'3 – 210 – Webb City, Mo. – Webb City HS - Highlight Video
Played defense as a Webb City Cardinal … recorded a scholastic high of 109 tackles with 15 tackles for a loss and five sacks in his senior year … went for 88 tackles (10 TFLs) and four sacks as a junior … in both years he was named to the All-District, All-region, All-Conference squads, to go along with a honor on the All-State team in his final season as part of the 2017 class 4 State Champions … Berlin also competed in basketball at power forward and track and field in the javelin, long jump, triple jump, and the 4x2 relay for five varsity letters combined … son of Mark and Karly Drake … plans to major in computer sciences and criminal justice administration.
Ben Chisholm – 6-0 – 240 – LB – North Port, Fla. – Venice HS – New Mexico Military Institute - Highlight Video
Had 121 tackles as a senior and 114 as a junior, earning first-team All-Conference honors both years at Venice High School … at NMMI, was a second-team All-Conference pick … the son of Ben and Stacey Chisholm … plans to major in physical education.
Clayton Cook - 5-9 - 175 - RB - Whitehouse, Texas - Whitehouse HS - Highlight Video
Cole Crawford – 6-0 – 175 – CB – Fort Worth, Texas – Fossil Ridge HS - Highlight Video
A three-sport athlete at Fossil Ridge HS, playing football, track and field and basketball … Holds the FRHS record with three interceptions in a game where he also had a forced fumble, as well … A first-team All-District selection as a junior and a senior and a three-year starter … Also ran the 100m and 200m … the son of Henry and Deborah Crawford … plans to major in education.
Koreenza Credit - 5-11 - 175 - DB - Wylie, Texas - Wylie HS - Kilgore (Texas) JC - Highlight Video
Saw action in eight games as a sophomore at Kilgore Junior College ... had 21 tackles, including 17 solos, one sack and an an interception.
Cole Dunbar – WR – 5'9 – 165 – Oologah, Okla. – Oologah HS - Highlight Video
Played wider receiver and running back for the Mustangs … was a four-year letterman where he registered career-best 64 receptions, 1,111 receiving, 554 rushing yards, 154 tackles, and 13 interceptions on both sides of the ball … His effort earned him All-District most outstanding athlete and Tulsa World All-State Honorable Mention, while being part of three teams that finished runner-up in the state … in the spring, Dunbar played centerfield in four season for the baseball team after sprinting up and down the court at the point guard positon for the basketball team in two seasons … son Lori Escalanta … plans to major in financial analytics.
Levi Duley – 6-0 – 190 – LB – Carl Junction, Mo. – Carl Junction HS - Highlight Video
Finished his career at CJHS with 316 tackles … was a two-time All-Conference pick and a two-time All-SWMFBCA pick … the son of Rick and Michelle Duley … plans to major in education.
Jace Gorn – 6-5 – 290 – DL – Ozark, Mo. – Ozark HS - Highlight Video
A three-sport athlete at Ozark HS where he lettered in track and field, wrestling and football … As a football player, was a two-time All-Conference and All-District player, as well as an All-State pick as a senior … As a wrestler, Gorn was a state qualifier and a runner-up conference champion … Also threw the shot and discus at Ozark … the son of Mark Gorn … undecided on future major.
James Harry – 6-5 – 238 – DE – Grand Prairie, Texas – James Bowie HS - HIghlight Video
A two-sport athlete at James Bowie HS where he lettered in both basketball and football … an All-Conference pick in football … the son of James Harry … plans to major in pre-med.
Ty Harvey – 6-6 – 200 – WR/TE – Howe, Texas – Howe HS - Highlight Video
A three-sport athlete at Howe HS where he played football, basketball and ran track and field … As a football player, Harvey was an All-District and All-Conference pick … Also an All-District and All-Conference pick on the basketball court where he was a power forward … Harvey ran the 200m and was a jumper on the track and field team … the son of Brice Harvey … plans to major in business.
Josh Hodges - 6-3 - 180 - WR - Athens, Texas - Trinity Valley CC - Highlight Video
Had 25 catches for 301 yards in 11 games as a sophomore for Trinity Valley CC ... Averaged 12.0 yards per catch and finished with one touchdown as a sophomore.
Joseph Howard – 5-10 – 175 – WR/DB – Little Rock, Ark. – Parkview HS - Highlight Video
Howard played on both sides of the ball at Parkview HS where he registered 750 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior and also had seven interceptions and 63 tackles as a defensive back … A member of an All-State 4x100m relay team and runs a 51 second 400m race … helped his team to the state championship as a senior … A two-time All-Conference … the son of Anita and Keyth Howard … plans to major in kinesiology.
Keishun Johnson – 5'10 – 150 – Broken Arrow, Okla. – Broken Arrow HS - Highlight Video
Played wide receiver for the Tigers … caught for over 1,000 yards for 16 TDs, while rushing 100-plus yards and making 75 tackles on defense … during his junior year All-District, All-State, and Tulsa All-world and All-vype honorable mention … also earned varsity letters in basketball (guard) and track and field (sprinters) in the off season … son mother Rochelle Brewer … undecided in major.
Caleb Jones – 6'4 – 210 – Memphis, Tenn. – Kipp Memphis Collegiate HS - Highlight Video
Played linebacker and defensive end for the Phoenix … during his career, he made 230 tackles, 15 sacks, nine touchdowns, and eight forced fumbles on the field … earned second-team All-District in 2016 and honorable mention the following year … part of the District Championship squad in 2017 … son of Kevin Jones and Crystal Vanarsdale … undecided in major.
Cash Link – 6-2 – 185 – ATH – Webb City, Mo. – Webb City HS - Highlight Video
A two-way threat at quarterback at Webb City High School … Led the Cardinals to the Missouri Class 4 State Championship in 2017 … An All-Conference and All-District selection as a senior, Link finished the season with 1,009 rushing yards and 933 passing yards with 25 touchdowns … Also played baseball and basketball at Webb City … the son of Brad and Toi Link … undecided on future major.
Jaydyn Loudermilk – 6-0 – 185 – DB – Bentonville, Ark. – Bentonville HS - Highlight Video
A three-sport athlete at Bentonville in football, basketball and track and field … A two-time All-Conference selection, while also being named All-State as a senior … A member of the All-Arkansas Team … Team Captain at BHS … Helped his team to the state runner-up in 2017 … the son of Shemika Jordan … plans to major in kinesiology.
Richard Jordan, Jr. – 6-1 – 220 – LB – Wewoka, Okla. – South Forsyth (GA) HS - HIghlight Video
The son of MSSU Hall of Famer Richard Jordan … Richard was an All-Conference linebacker at South Forsyth HS … Was also a team MVP and team captain … The son of Richard Jordan … plans to major in health promotion and wellness.
Christian Owens – 6-3- 260 – DL/LB – Whitehouse, Texas – Whitehouse HS - Highlight Video
A first-team All-District pick as a junior and a senior … was an All-State pick as a senior … had 72 tackles, four sacks and 15 tackles for a loss as a junior … followed that up with 76 tackles, four sacks and 23 tackles for a loss as a senior … the son of Dawn Owens … plans to major in kinesiology.
Tyrese Sisson – 6'0 – 185 – Owasso, Okla. – Owasso HS - Highlight Video
Played wide receiver as part of the Rams program … captured 50 receptions for 857 yards and 10 TDs in his career, leading to the Oklahoma 6-A district one state championship in 2017 (12-1) … was a academic All-Conference recipient as well … son of Robert and Amy Fisher … intends to major in business at Southern.
Blazer Snell – 5-11 – 185 – RB/SS – Wichita, Kan. – East HS - Highlight Video
A first-team All-Conference at safety at Wichita East HS … Also a member of the track and field team where he ran the 100m, and was a member of the 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams … the son of Rhonda Whiters … undecided on future major.
Alex Updike – 6-4 – 260 – OL – Kearney, Mo. – Kearney HS - Highlight Video
A unanimous MFCA All-Conference first-team selection as a senior and a junior at Kearney HS for the Bulldogs … An All-District, All-Metro and All-State selection … Heled his team to a state championship in 2015 and a runner-up finish in 2016 … Helped Kearney to four-straight Conference Championships and three District Titles … Also a member of the track and field team at Kearney …the son of Randall and Kylee Updike … plans to major in education.
Cameron Vaughn – 6-2 – 184 – DB – Fulton, Mo. – Fulton HS - Highlight Video
A two-sport athlete at Fulton HS where he played both basketball and football … As a football player finished his senior season with 90 -tackles, six interceptions and 15 touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball … A first-team All-Conference and All-District pick as both a football and basketball player … the son of Carolyn and Larry Vaughn … plans to major in kinesiology.
Jaylan Walton – 5-10 – 175 – DB – Lubbock, Texas – Estacado HS - Highlight Video
An All-State and All-Conference performer, Walton was the District MVP and was his high school Defensive MVP … also played point guard on the basketball team … the son of Cheryl Nelson … plans to major in education.
Jonathon Watts – 6-4 – 175 – Kansas City, mo. – Platte County HS - Highlight Video
A three-sport athlete at Platte County where he played football, basketball and track and field … A two-time All-Conference and All-District pick as a junior and a senior, was also an All-State and All-Area pick as a senior … ran the 400m, and also was a member of the 4x400m and 4x200m relay teams and jumps in track and field … the Son of Flora and Jonathon Watts … plans to major in kinesiology.
D'Amonte Wilson – 5-11 – 175 – RB/WR – Ennis, Texas – Ennis HS – Cisco College - Highlight Video
A two-sport athlete at Ennis HS in Ennis, Texas … ran track and field and played football for the Lions … Last year at Cisco, had 28 catches for 387 yards and three touchdowns … plans to major in kinesiology.
Players that signed in the early period and already on campus
Jerry Barnes – 5-10 – 170 – LS – Jefferson City, Mo. – Jefferson City HS
Barnes comes to Southern as an early graduate of Jefferson City HS … Barnes played long snapper, linebacker and receiver for the Jays … the son of Jerry Barnes … plans to major in Math.
Caleb Batie - 5-9 - 210 - RB - Foxworth, Miss. - West Marion HS - Pearl River CC
John Ejizu – 5-11 – 192 – DB – Carson, Calif. – Golden West CC
At Golden West, finished with 23 tackles, 14 solo and one interception … in high school was a four-sport player in high school in the sports of soccer, basketball, baseball and football … a four-year starter in basketball holds the school record for points, blocks and steals in a game … A four-time All-Conference player in basketball and two-time in baseball as a football player … led the conference in forced turnovers and ranked in the top three nationally … Holds the school record for forced fumbles … the son of Ivy and Gabriel Ejizu … plans to major in mass communications.
Riley Hathorn – 6-1 – 187 – K/P – Broken Arrow, Okla. – Broken Arrow HS – NEO
Hathorn comes to Southern after two years at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M … A special teams Player of the Week at NEO … finished the season 8-10 in field goals with a long of 47 yards … went 44-45 in extra points … also served as a punter for the Golden Norse with 50 punts for 1,944 yards and an average of 38.9 yards with a long of 62 … Also played baseball in high school … the son of Shelly and David Hathorn … undecided on major.
Sean Kelly - 6-2 - 205 - QB - Colchester, Conn. - Bacon Academy - Monroe College
Deshawn McGowan - 6-6 - 280 - TE - Pine Bluff, Ark. - Monticello HS - Butler CC
Paul Williams – 5-11 – 190 – WR/CB – Sarasota, Fla. – Riverview HS – Monterey Peninsula College
AT Monterey Peninsula, Williams finished his freshman year with 28 tackles, one interception and five pass break ups … as a sophomore, Williams had 43 tackles, two interceptions and one pass break up … had a 97-yard touchdown return as a freshman and helped his team to a conference championship … In high school was also a track and field athlete … the son of Pamela Williams … plans to major in nursing.
Quirinius Wilson, Jr. – 6-0 – 190 – DB – Naples, Fla. – Naples HS – Monroe College
A second-team All-NEFC selection … finished the season with 27 tackles, 19 solo … the son of Shalove Geter and Quirinius Wilson, Sr. … plans to major in business.