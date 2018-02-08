Quantcast

PSU Football Signs 29, Including Five Local Student-Athletes - KOAM TV 7

PSU Football Signs 29, Including Five Local Student-Athletes

Updated:

2018 Pitt State Football Recruiting Class
Stefan Banda, 5-11, 170, FR, WR, Bentonville, Ark./Bentonville West High School
Blaze Brothers, 5-9, 170, FR, WR, Lowell, Ark./Har-Ber High School
Toluwashe (Tolu) Buoye, 6-4, 325, FR, OL, Houston, Texas/Fort Bend Bush High School
Joe Clune, 6-1, 270, FR, DL, Kansas City, Mo./St. Thomas Aquinas High School
Payton Copher, 6-0, 190, FR, ATH, Springdale, Ark./Har-Ber High School
Leighton Cushinberry, 6-2, 270, FR, DL, Atchison, Kan./Atchison High School
Dalton Davis, 6-4, 240, FR, DL, Lamar, Mo./Liberal High School
Clayton Dunning, 6-3, 190, FR, WR, Aurora, Mo./Aurora High School
Grant Fairchild, 6-4, 205, FR, DE/LB, Andale, Kan./Andale High School
Justin Finnigan, 6-2, 270, FR, OL, Kansas City, Mo./Shawnee Mission East High School
Jared Flood, 5-10, 170, FR, S, Kansas City, Mo./St. Thomas Aquinas High School
Jeffrey Fordjour, 6-1, 194, FR, S, Wylie, Texas/Wylie High School
Drake Gammon, 6-5, 215, FR, TE, Overland Park, Kan./Blue Valley West High School
Lawrence Harris, Jr., 6-4, 226, FR, TE, Tulsa, Okla./Union High School
Devin Hillmon, 6-0, 190, FR, S, Tulsa, Okla./Muskogee High School
Gasevan McGrue, 5-9, 170, FR, CB, Wylie, Texas/Wylie High School
Cole Morris, 6-4, 225, JR, DE, Shawnee, Kan./Butler Community College
Thatcher Robertson, 5-11, 220, FR, LB, Overland Park, Kan./Blue Valley North High School
Elijah Robinson, 6-2, 180, FR, DE, Webb City, Mo./Webb City High School
Jordon Rogers, 6-0, 190, FR, LB, Webb City, Mo./Webb City High School
Cooper Schettler, 6-3, 255, FR, OL, Carlisle, Iowa/Carlisle High School
Mak Sexton, 6-1, 192, FR, QB, Leander, Texas/Cedar Park High School
Carson Stout, 5-11, 155, FR, WR, Collinsville, Okla./Collinsville High School
Michael Toney, 6-3, 300, FR, OL, Bentonville, Ark./Bentonville West High School
Zeke Wall, 6-1, 270, FR, DL, Webb City, Mo./Carl Junction High School
Riley Watkins, 6-0, 195, FR, QB, Republic, Mo./Republic High School
Joe Watskey, 6-0, 232, FR, LB, Edwardsville, Kan./Bishop Miege High School
Max Wilson, 6-0, 183, FR, LB, Pittsburg, Kan./St. Mary's-Colgan High School
Drew Winn, 6-0, 180, FR, RB, Pea Ridge, Ark./Pea Ridge High School
 

Click HERE for bio's of PSU's signees.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • SPECIAL REPORT: Bodycams & Badges

    SPECIAL REPORT: Bodycams & Badges

    Thursday, February 8 2018 8:50 PM EST2018-02-09 01:50:02 GMT

    The Joplin Police body camera system will soon expand to the point where any contact you have with an on-duty uninformed Joplin officer is likely to be recorded. The use of police body cameras is exploding rapidly across the nation and here in the Four-States. Can state and local regulations governing their use keep pace?

    More >>

    The Joplin Police body camera system will soon expand to the point where any contact you have with an on-duty uninformed Joplin officer is likely to be recorded. The use of police body cameras is exploding rapidly across the nation and here in the Four-States. Can state and local regulations governing their use keep pace?

    More >>

  • Security Footage Captures Car Driving From Severe Joplin Crash

    Security Footage Captures Car Driving From Severe Joplin Crash

    Thursday, February 8 2018 7:27 PM EST2018-02-09 00:27:26 GMT

    "It was two cars, really bad.  One was on its top in the ditch and they were using the jaws of life to get her out."

    More >>

    "It was two cars, really bad.  One was on its top in the ditch and they were using the jaws of life to get her out."

    More >>

  • Joplin Human Trafficking Investigation

    Joplin Human Trafficking Investigation

    Thursday, February 8 2018 6:12 PM EST2018-02-08 23:12:39 GMT
    Joplin Police say they served three search warrants on Thursday (Feb 8) as part of an on-going human trafficking investigation. They were served at 2906 South Main, 500 East 32nd Suite #4 and 1329 East 32nd Street Suite #5. Authorities say those locations are businesses that are operating as massage parlors. Life Choices and Rapha house assisted police in the investigation. No more details are being released at this time.More >>
    Joplin Police say they served three search warrants on Thursday (Feb 8) as part of an on-going human trafficking investigation. They were served at 2906 South Main, 500 East 32nd Suite #4 and 1329 East 32nd Street Suite #5. Authorities say those locations are businesses that are operating as massage parlors. Life Choices and Rapha house assisted police in the investigation. No more details are being released at this time.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.