Joplin Human Trafficking Investigation Update

Joplin Police release more information about an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

On Thursday (Feb 8), authorities served search warrants at 2906 South Main, 500 East 32nd Street Suite #4 and 1329 East 32nd Street Suite #5. Police say the businesses at those locations were operating as massage parlors.

Authorities say they identified seven women as victims, removed them from the businesses and paired them with services for their well-being and safety. The Rapha House assisted police with the investigation. Police say no arrests were made.

