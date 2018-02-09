Jasper Co Fatal Crash

A Jasper, MO woman has died in a crash.

The Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D responded to the crash on Thursday (Feb 8). It happened just after 5:00 p.m. in Jasper County about four miles north of Carthage. Authorities say 68-year-old Vicky A. Myers was driving on I-49 when she went off the road, hit a guard rail and overturned. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt. She died at the scene.

This is Troop D's 10th fatality in 2018.