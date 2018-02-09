KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-9

Quantcast

JOPLIN HUMAN TRAFFICKING

  • Joplin police serve three different search warrants as part of an on-going human trafficking investigation.  Those warrants were served at the Asian Foot and Table Massage Center on South Main, a massage parlor at 500 East 32nd and another on East 32nd at a strip mall.  Authorities tell us Life Choices and Rapha House assisted in these investigations.

TAX LEVY MEETING

  • Cherokee County, Kansas commissioners hold a public meeting night over a proposed tax levy in the county.  Commissioners last night said three townships in the county are not paying for fire protection services.  Their plan to raise the tax levy two point five mils would help cover the costs for all the towns in the county.  Commissioners tabled the plan.

ROB PORTER

  • The white house is under scrutiny for what it knew, and when if found out about ex-aide, Rob Porter.  He resigned after allegations of spousal abuse involving two ex-wives.  The White House says Chief of Staff John Kelly only fully knew of the accusations this week.  But sources tell CBS News the FBI informed the administration back in November.

    Joplin Police release more information about an ongoing human trafficking investigation. On Thursday (Feb 8), authorities served search warrants at 2906 South Main, 500 East 32nd Street Suite #4 and 1329 East 32nd Street Suite #5.  Police say the businesses at those locations were operating as massage parlors. Authorities say they identified seven women as victims, removed them from the businesses and paired them with services for their well-being and safety. The Rapha Hou...More >>
    The Joplin Police body camera system will soon expand to the point where any contact you have with an on-duty uninformed Joplin officer is likely to be recorded. The use of police body cameras is exploding rapidly across the nation and here in the Four-States. Can state and local regulations governing their use keep pace?

    The Joplin Police body camera system will soon expand to the point where any contact you have with an on-duty uninformed Joplin officer is likely to be recorded. The use of police body cameras is exploding rapidly across the nation and here in the Four-States. Can state and local regulations governing their use keep pace?

    "It was two cars, really bad.  One was on its top in the ditch and they were using the jaws of life to get her out."

    "It was two cars, really bad.  One was on its top in the ditch and they were using the jaws of life to get her out."

